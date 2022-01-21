Letters to the Editor for Jan. 22, 2022: Forgo the false narrative

Forgo the false narrative

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I appreciated a recent Letter to the Editor in which Nathan, a high school student, expressed his deep concern for climate change. I challenge Nathan to get his friends, family members and classmates to follow his excellent example of leaving climate silence behind and actually picking a solution. I agree with Nathan that carbon pricing is part of our climate fix.

In Virginia, we seem to suffer from a false narrative that being interested in solving climate change depends on our political party. But in reality, more than 60% of statewide voters said flooding and climate change already are having a “serious impact” on the commonwealth, and 62% of voters consider flooding a serious threat to Virginia’s economy.

Climate change is only going to respond to action — the kind of action that happens when silence ends. That action must include a carbon tax and dividend, and other national legislative measures that transcend partisan politics.

Chris Wiegard.