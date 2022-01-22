Letters to the Editor for Jan. 23, 2022: Classroom discussions

Classroom discussions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was alarmed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent executive order ending the use of "inherently divisive concepts" including critical race theory. Youngkin, in effect, is preventing classroom discussion of such potentially important and fruitful concepts as "white privilege" and structural racism. Perhaps the governor is reacting to a small number of news reports concerning a few teachers who provoked harmful division in their classroom through a bad teaching plan about race. But this should not be confused with critical race theory.

Addressing the topics of race and racism in a classroom is difficult but essential — especially at the high school level. It must be done sensitively and thoughtfully. To have mutually respectful and open-minded discussions about these concepts is not about creating division or causing feelings of personal guilt. These concepts, based on observable and measurable facts, are intended to increase our understanding and awareness, and thereby help us make further progress toward racial equality and healing.