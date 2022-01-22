Letters to the Editor for Jan. 23, 2022: The value of education

The value of education

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have appreciated the timely and informative coverage on the topic of public education in Virginia, particularly the recent columns by David Kerr and Michael Paul Williams.

Kerr, a former school board member, noted we are losing many of our best teachers for a variety of reasons, including low pay, unsustainable workloads and increasing discipline problems. But he cites low morale as the core of the problem. He argues that teachers have become victims of our cultural and political wars, which have carried over into how we educate our children.

Williams expanded on this by arguing a minority of parents, often the angriest and loudest, attempt to dictate what can be taught in the classroom and how it is to be taught. Any subject that might make a student uncomfortable or feel guilt would be forbidden, to cite one example. State legislators join in this effort and, with the support of our new governor, also seek to dictate what health measures can and cannot be in place to keep children, teachers and school staff members safe.