Letters to the Editor for Jan. 23, 2022: Valuable mission statement

Valuable mission statement

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Hanover County School Board is at another academic crossroads. Another “teachable moment.”

After the HCSB voted in 2018 against changing the names of Lee Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, the board was sued by the Hanover County NAACP. What did this teach students?

Last fall, HCSB refused to approve policies that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that conform to their preferred identity. They are currently being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia. What does this teach students?

The school board will convene Monday to discuss Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order rescinding mask mandates in public schools. Whatever the outcome of this discussion, what will it teach students?

I hope the board votes in a manner that bolsters the Hanover County Public Schools mission statement: "We are a student-centered, community-driven organization committed to providing all students with exceptional learning experiences to prepare them to be confident, ethical, productive citizens.”