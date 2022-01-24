Letters to the Editor for Jan. 25, 2022: Expanding cloud access

Expanding cloud access

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent column by Shannon Kellogg accurately highlighted Virginia’s status as the “cloud capital of the world” and credited strong public-private partnerships between government, industry and higher education for making the commonwealth “the single greatest concentration of data centers on Earth.”

Virginia is fortunate to have the greatest concentration of data centers and network infrastructure on the planet, but these assets are highly concentrated in Northern Virginia and selected urban locations. We must create improved access and programming to reach all Virginians, giving more people opportunities to enter the high-value, digital workforce. The success of existing industries, as well as attracting new ones, depends on creating a diverse, digitally-enabled workforce.

State-wide initiatives are underway to bring advanced cloud computing to all Virginians and sectors of the economy, but we must do more. Industry partners tell us our students should have direct experience on the most current digital tools.