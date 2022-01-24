Letters to the Editor for Jan. 25, 2022: Prioritizing local police

Prioritizing local police

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news story about the pending Richmond City Council collective bargaining ordinance pointed out many oppositions to Richmond Police Department having a union, citing "limited city resources and misgivings about empowering law enforcement." In contrast, Glenwood Burley’s recent column spelled out some raw truths about “Richmond’s finest” that have nothing to do with unions.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s "revolving door of police chiefs from afar" certainly destroys any officer’s hope of promotion from within. The idea of a civilian review board with subpoena and independent investigative powers erodes trust between the police and the city. Pay standards are the lowest in the region. It's odd how the city finds, awards and loses money with ease, but is hesitant to direct it toward RPD.

Despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s pledge to fund and return respect to law enforcement, if I were one of “Richmond’s finest,” I would be happier protecting and serving somewhere else. Sadly, the dysfunction in city management leaves little hope for improvement.

Bob Putney.