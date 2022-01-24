Letters to the Editor for Jan. 25, 2022: Reducing certain penalties

Reducing certain penalties
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After losing a family member to suicide when I was a teenager, I decided to explore how deeply depression runs in my family. This led me to earn a doctorate in clinical psychology, a professional counseling license and a substance abuse counselor certification. It also led me to travel around the Americas and learn about plant medicines such as psilocybin, ayahuasca and peyote. When ingested in a safe environment, these plant medicines can be powerful healing agents, and the abuse potential is extremely low (certainly less than that of alcohol).
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield have introduced bills in the current General Assembly session to reduce the penalty for possession of certain naturally occurring hallucinogens or psychoactive substances from a Class 5 felony to a civil penalty of no more than $100. This is a step in the right direction.
It’s time to step away from the old rhetoric and misconceptions about these plant medicines and allow those that are called to the medicine to heal.
Mark Miller.
Midlothian.