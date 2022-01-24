Letters to the Editor for Jan. 25, 2022: Reducing certain penalties

Reducing certain penalties

After losing a family member to suicide when I was a teenager, I decided to explore how deeply depression runs in my family. This led me to earn a doctorate in clinical psychology, a professional counseling license and a substance abuse counselor certification. It also led me to travel around the Americas and learn about plant medicines such as psilocybin, ayahuasca and peyote. When ingested in a safe environment, these plant medicines can be powerful healing agents, and the abuse potential is extremely low (certainly less than that of alcohol).