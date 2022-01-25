Letters to the Editor for Jan. 26, 2022: A crucial revenue source

A crucial revenue source

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As owner of the Chester Junction, I constantly worry about the future of my business. Based on the recent ups and downs of my revenue, it could take years for me to fully recover from the pandemic.

When the skill game ban went back into effect last July, I had to turn off our machines, which meant cutting off a source of revenue that helped me pay bills, increase wages for my staff, replace old equipment and make other improvements to my business. This heavily affected me, my staff members and their families. Like many small-business owners, I felt enormous pressure.

So my staff and I were thrilled in December when a court decision in Greensville County imposed an injunction allowing skill games to be turned back on. Revenue instantly went up.

There are lawmakers working on legislation to regulate skill games and provide tax revenue for the state, as they already brought in millions of dollars into the COVID-19 Relief Fund prior to the reinstatement of the ban last summer.