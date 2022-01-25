Letters to the Editor for Jan. 26, 2022: In the interest of safety

In the interest of safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am disheartened by the recent news stories about Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to end mask mandates in public schools.
Safety and health are a top priority for children and schools. Gone are the days of dangerous playground equipment, smoking in school bathrooms, 90-degree classrooms and peanut butter sandwiches. Letters are sent home if strep throat or head lice is circulating the school. Children are required to have certain vaccinations. Doors are locked to the public. Fire drills and tornado drills are mandated.
And yet Youngkin has mandated that masks do not have to be worn in schools.
Cheryl Brown.
Glen Allen.