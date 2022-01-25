Letters to the Editor for Jan. 26, 2022: Public vs. personal health

Public vs. personal health

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In recent news stories about his executive order to rescind COVID-19 vaccine requirements for state workers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin reasons Virginians can "make the best decisions for their families.”

This is flawed logic. People should certainly be empowered to make decisions for their families, but this pandemic is a matter of public health, not individual health. Whether or not I take my blood pressure medication affects my health alone; COVID-19 threatens the entire population.

Data has shown vaccines are effective, and hospitals are filled with unvaccinated people. Vaccine mandates are essential in finally taming this plague. We will achieve the freedom we all need once COVID becomes a minor nuisance rather than a major public health issue.

Frederick W. Lillis.