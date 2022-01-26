Letters to the Editor for Jan. 27, 2022: Components of leadership

Components of leadership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Being the CEO of a company and never holding political office should not preclude anyone from being elected to a federal, state or local office. But one wonders if the lack of political experience of Gov. Glenn Youngkin bodes well for our commonwealth. A CEO might know how to give commands and dictate executive orders, but does he know how to model the characteristics of good and fair leadership while seeking innovative solutions to difficult and complicated issues? Knowledge of diplomacy, teamwork and cooperation are essential to the furtherance of good governance.

Youngkin won the election by less than two percentage points. Additionally, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate and Republicans hold the House of Delegates by only two seats. If there was ever a time for bipartisanship, this is it.

Employing the art of compromise to build coalitions and solve problems lies at the heart of fair and effective government. Unfortunately, judging by his opening day executive orders and controversial choices for secretaries of natural resources and education, Youngkin appears to be listening to only one side of the political spectrum.