Letters to the Editor for Jan. 27, 2022: Extent of parental rights

Extent of parental rights

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For quite a while, many have worried that resistance to school safety measures against COVID would extend to longstanding measures against childhood diseases. It looks like that moment arrived when a group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin, arguing that an executive order scrapping the statewide school mask mandate thwarts state law.

In defense of Youngkin's order, Attorney General Jason Miyares cited a 2014 statute, which says parents have a “fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education and care” of their children. Implying this fundamental right trumps Virginia laws and demands that schools follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance “to the maximum extent practicable.” If Miyares’ argument applies to masking measures, it can also apply to vaccinations against measles and other diseases that are currently required for school attendance regardless of parents’ wishes.