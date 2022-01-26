Letters to the Editor for Jan. 27, 2022: Focusing on academics

Focusing on academics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to the recent news stories about Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order ending the use of "inherently divisive concepts," including critical race theory, in schools: No public school system is charged with teaching anything but core education to our children.

Topics like race and sexual orientation are not and should not be the concern of teachers or public school systems — they should be concerned with teaching academics and academics only. Public school is and should always be about academics, not parenting.

I want my children to finish school knowing how to read, write, add, subtract and perhaps learn a trade skill or two. Other issues are strictly for parents to address.

Ken Essigman.