Letters to the Editor for Jan. 28, 2022: Looking out for students

Looking out for students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Under current Virginia law, principals are required to report crimes of minors on school property to law enforcement only if it constitutes a felony offense. The proposed Senate Bill 2 would overturn current law and require principals to report any crime of a student, whether it be a misdemeanor or felony. There are multiple reasons this law wouldn't be beneficial to students.

This action could leave permanent marks on students’ records for minor offenses. Students should be held accountable for their actions, but minor incidents can very well be resolved by school authorities rather than police. Of course, in specific situations, such as abuse or a threat of safety, principals should report to the police, which state law still says they can do.

This bill also targets minority children, as studies have shown Black students are three times more likely to be suspended or expelled than white students. The American Civil Liberties Union stated it best: “Many of these children have learning disabilities or histories of poverty, abuse or neglect, and would benefit from additional educational and counseling services. Instead, they are isolated, punished, and pushed out.”