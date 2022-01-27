Letters to the Editor for Jan. 28, 2022: Wider health care access

Wider health care access

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Enhancing access to medical care in underserved and rural communities is an important priority for Virginia's health care system, and there are many possible solutions. Currently, three bills being considered by the General Assembly are not likely to help and may remove important safeguards to protect the health of Virginians.

House Bill 1245 would allow nurse practitioners to practice autonomously after only two years of clinical experience rather than the current five years required. Combined with House Bill 896, these less experienced providers could lead a team of other newly trained nurse practitioners without the requirement of professional liability insurance. These proposals are based on the false premise of increasing health care access.

A study by the Board of Nursing and the Department of Health Professions showed only 9% of Virginia's licensed nurse practitioners practice independently, and often in highly populated, well-served communities. Areas of medicine in need of practitioners, such as pediatric primary care and psychiatry, have not been helped by independent practices. Only 4.5% and 11% practice in these two fields, respectively.