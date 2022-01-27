Letters to the Editor for Jan. 28, 2022: Wider health care access

Wider health care access
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Enhancing access to medical care in underserved and rural communities is an important priority for Virginia's health care system, and there are many possible solutions. Currently, three bills being considered by the General Assembly are not likely to help and may remove important safeguards to protect the health of Virginians.
House Bill 1245 would allow nurse practitioners to practice autonomously after only two years of clinical experience rather than the current five years required. Combined with House Bill 896, these less experienced providers could lead a team of other newly trained nurse practitioners without the requirement of professional liability insurance. These proposals are based on the false premise of increasing health care access.
A study by the Board of Nursing and the Department of Health Professions showed only 9% of Virginia's licensed nurse practitioners practice independently, and often in highly populated, well-served communities. Areas of medicine in need of practitioners, such as pediatric primary care and psychiatry, have not been helped by independent practices. Only 4.5% and 11% practice in these two fields, respectively.
The Board of Nursing identified these limitations. One member even noted that claims regarding expanding access could not be substantiated because the study did not compare access issues before and after the five-year clinical requirement was established in 2018.
While these two bills decrease training requirements for nurse practitioners, House Bill 243 would increase required postgraduate education for physicians from 12 to 36 months prior to receiving a medical license, and it would require professional liability coverage. This is the opposite of increasing access to care. Postgraduate medical education in Virginia, as well as free and charitable clinics that rely on newly licensed physicians to provide care, would be dramatically affected.
There are real solutions to health care access, and these three bills would make it much harder for patients in underserved and rural communities to get the care they need.
Dr. Mohit Nanda.
President, Medical Society of Virginia.
Charlottesville.