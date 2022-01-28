Letters to the Editor for Jan. 29, 2022: Questionable incentives

Questionable incentives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As reported in a recent news story, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposed a 2-cent real estate tax rate reduction contingent upon a second referendum for the ONE Casino + Resort project.

The City Council voted against a tax decrease last November — with Stoney’s affirmation — when real estate assessments had increased 12.9% from 2020. Why didn’t the city join adjacent Henrico and Chesterfield counties last fall when they decreased their tax rates to $0.85 and $0.93 per $100, respectively?

I’ve lived in Richmond for decades, and I wish city leaders would provide sincere tax relief in light of the soaring tax assessments instead of trying to buy votes for a project the majority already has voted against.

Harry Warner.