Letters to the Editor for Jan. 3, 2022: Supporting hazing victims

Supporting hazing victims

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent news story about the legal proceedings in the aftermath of the February death of Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes: These tragic fraternity hazings and deaths are all too common across the country.

As a college freshman, I wanted to join a fraternity with my friends, and in the process of rushing, I was hazed. We were paddled by our future fraternity brothers — a demeaning and painful experience. At the time, I wasn’t mature enough to speak out or stand up for myself. As an adult, I ask myself if being in a fraternity was important enough to warrant such humiliation. What value does fraternity hazing have — especially the kind that can cause injury or death? What preventative measures are in place?

High schools and universities should annually advise students that all hazing is unacceptable, and that perpetrators will be held responsible. It is also every educational administration’s responsibility to ensure every student knows they should not accept or excuse any hazing. Students need to know they can say “no.” And every Greek life organization should be made aware of anti-hazing policies and held accountable.