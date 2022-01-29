Letters to the Editor for Jan. 30, 2022: Fewer obstacles for felons

Fewer obstacles for felons

A proposed amendment to the Constitution of Virginia seeks to restore the right to vote for convicted felons upon their release from incarceration. This would benefit not only formerly incarcerated individuals, but society as a whole: It could increase voter turnout at elections, which would lead to better representation of the public opinion in government.

Restoring the right to vote also could help formerly incarcerated people restore their sense of self. Many people who go to prison better themselves and turn their lives around. Ensuring they have the basic right to vote could help them feel like they're being accepted back into society.

Being released from incarceration already creates difficult obstacles, such as limited job opportunities and broken or strained relationships, and withholding their political voice would only be further detrimental.

Clara Kinkead.