Letters to the Editor for Jan. 30, 2022: Preserving student safety

Preserving student safety

The proposed Senate Bill 2 would require school principals to report "certain enumerated acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offense" to law enforcement and the offending student's parents. Under the current law, only felony offenses are required to be reported to law enforcement.

Principals absolutely should report anything that could be seen as a misdemeanor or a felony in the eyes of the law. The current law creates a dangerous setting for students. Sexual battery and stalking, for example, are classified as misdemeanors. If a principal is made aware of such a situation at their school, they aren't required to contact law enforcement — they are only required to report the incident to the offending student's parents. Then if the parents see fit, they report the offense to the police.