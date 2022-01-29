Letters to the Editor for Jan. 30, 2022: Protect democratic process

Protect democratic process

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Democratic participation is a privilege. The proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution, which would restore the right to vote for felons who have served their time, would be a devastating disservice to our democracy. It would give potentially dangerous people the ability to have a say in the democratic process.

Currently, felons can apply to have their "civil rights restored by the governor or other appropriate authority." This application process has proven to be successful for a number of people, and is an effective way to ensure people who deserve to have their rights restored can do so. This means disenfranchisement is not necessarily permanent for the reformed.

Automatically restoring voting rights for people who've been convicted of a felony puts our democracy in the hands of people who haven’t necessarily proven they are ready for that type of responsibility. It is important to take into account the importance of preserving the integrity of democracy, and to keep in mind there are other reasonable alternatives.

Alexandra Cramer.