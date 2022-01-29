Letters to the Editor for Jan. 30, 2022: Putting trust in parents

Putting trust in parents

Although the idea behind the proposed Senate Bill 2, which seeks to require school principals to report "certain enumerated acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offense" to law enforcement, could be beneficial, a small change should be made to better protect students.

Because notifying law enforcement about a misdemeanor offense could be destructive to the student's future, principals should only report incidents to the parents involved. Parents can then act accordingly to ensure their child’s behavior is corrected without potentially harming their chances for college admission, scholarships or employment later in life.