Letters to the Editor for Jan. 31, 2022: Inclusion goes a long way

Inclusion goes a long way

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Throughout American history, several groups have had to fight for the right to vote, and today another community continues that fight: Virginians who have served prison time for a felony conviction are unable to participate in the democratic process unless they’ve had their right to vote restored. As noted in a recent column by Mike Cherry, a pending amendment to the Constitution of Virginia seeks to change this in the current General Assembly session.

Release from incarceration implies a person has been rehabilitated and can be a law-abiding citizen. Excluding formerly incarcerated people from the democratic process only makes their reintegration into society even more difficult. A person can’t recover if they constantly are reminded of how they are different.

Restoration of voting rights will have little effect on the rest of the public, but it will help people who have committed a felony re-enter regular life. If people feel included in the society around them, perhaps they are less likely to return to crime.

Jessie Roberts.