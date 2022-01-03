Letters to the Editor for Jan. 4, 2021: Reading group resolution

Reading group resolution

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Throughout this time of rolling crises, I found solace in reading groups. In one of the books I recently read, author Christina Leaño made an observation I found particularly impactful.

She encountered a wild turkey running through a forest preserve, flapping its wings and finally taking off. It landed on the lowest branch of a nearby tree. After a few minutes, the turkey flapped its wings again and rose to the next branch. Seven others followed, each one lifting off the ground into the tree, hopping branch by branch until all eight were safely positioned some 50 feet above ground.

Leaño reflected that “branch by branch” is how major crises, like climate change, can be solved. It reminded her that she did not have to solve every challenge at once. Incremental steps, which brought the entire flock of turkeys to safety, could bring us to a new world that may seem inconceivable to some. Until she saw these turkeys roost high above her, she didn’t even know turkeys could fly.