Letters to the Editor for Jan. 4, 2022: Building on a foundation

Building on a foundation

The recent news story reflecting on Gov. Ralph Northam's exemplary term was a beautiful outline of the past four years. His decision to serve out his term showed that people with open minds and hearts can grow to lead in timely ways; and because he was governor at such a significant time in history, he facilitated remarkable advances for the commonwealth — landmark policies such as ending the death penalty, legalizing marijuana and expanding Medicaid, as well as the fact that Virginia was named the "best state for business" by CNBC in 2019 and 2021.