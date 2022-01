Icy holiday sentiments

I was very disappointed by the attitude of Jeff Schapiro's recent Christmas Day column, which assumed Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will "make it up as he goes along." I find it offensive that he seems to consider those who voted for Youngkin so ignorant that we "know not what we did." The snarky and vicious criticism is unwarranted, and before reading this column, I would have thought such vitriol was beneath Schapiro.