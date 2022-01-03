Letters to the Editor for Jan. 4, 2022: Unambiguous definitions

Unambiguous definitions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin repeatedly promised during his campaign that he would take steps to ban “critical race theory” in Virginia’s public schools, but he has never clearly defined critical race theory itself.

I recently went on a walking tour in Colonial Williamsburg that focused on slavery in Virginia during the 17th and 18th centuries. The tour painted a rather disconcerting picture of the lives of enslaved people in Virginia at that time.

If a ban on critical race theory in our public schools is enacted, would a high school history teacher be permitted to expose students to this kind of walking tour? Would the content of such a tour be deemed critical race theory?

Any prohibition of teaching critical race theory in Virginia’s public schools must include a clear and unambiguous definition of what is being banned so educators can understand the rules. Otherwise, they will be vulnerable to arbitrary attacks for simply trying in good faith to teach the entire fabric of our country’s complicated history.

Frank Morgan.