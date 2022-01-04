Letters to the Editor for Jan. 5, 2022: Conflict of words, actions

Conflict of words, actions

This past September, when the search for a time capsule beneath Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument proved unsuccessful, Gov. Ralph Northam's chief communications officer, Grant Neely, stated that no further effort would be spent pursuing "lost causes."

Yet there Northam was on Dec. 22, hovering over the conservators as they painstakingly pried open the 131-year-old box recently found in the statue's pedestal. He even lifted the lid of the box for the cameras and gave remarks with the Director of the Department of Historic Resources.