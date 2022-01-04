Letters to the Editor for Jan. 5, 2022: Finding a better path

Finding a better path

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As we approach a new year and a new legislative session, I’m hoping our new governor and legislators from both parties will be touched by “the better angels of our nature” and work together to move our commonwealth toward a less divisive future. Virginians are a diverse group, but most of us share the same fundamental goals — including health and safety for our loved ones, an equal shot at financial security and happiness, and a better future for our children.

Let me suggest that the first step toward that future is to stop being afraid of each other. Though our history might have divided us, our future can bind us if we stop listening to those who, for profit or power, seek to drive wedges among us, and instill fear and outrage where none needs to exist. The things that make us distinct from each other don’t have to pull us apart. There always will be differences of opinion, but we and those who represent us must stop thinking of each other as adversaries or enemies.