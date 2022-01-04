Letters to the Editor for Jan. 5, 2022: Healing, humility and hope

Healing, humility and hope

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent death of the admired writer Joan Didion drew me back to my first experience with her magnetic writing. "Slouching Towards Bethlehem," a book of her essays published in the 1968, takes its title from a 1919 poem by William Butler Yeats, which vividly describes the emergence of an apocalyptic presence. The lines of the poem that have remained with me since my first reading 20 years ago: "Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold,” and "The best lack all conviction, while the worst / Are full of passionate intensity."

2021 will haunt our memories in many ways: a deadly pandemic that only seems to be carrying its curse into another year without a respite; challenges to our cherished hope of a true democracy persist and intensify as totalitarian regimes and beliefs take hold; a divided society turning away and inward instead of reaching out to find paths to compromise. It seems that Yeats' apocalyptic vision is slouching toward us again: Things are falling apart, and indeed, the center looks as though it cannot hold.