Letters to the Editor for Jan. 5, 2022: Help from the headlines

Help from the headlines

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I appreciated the recent news stories about the Northam administration's decision to lay off 14 state employees at the Office of Drinking Water. I was not one of the employees whose job was to be terminated, but I have worked for the ODW for more than 40 years.

The layoffs would have seriously diminished the public's regard for the ODW and caused irreparable damage to the morale of the remaining ODW field staff members. I believe it was the Richmond Times-Dispatch's front-page coverage of the story that brought our plight to the attention of Gov. Ralph Northam's office and led to the reversal of that decision.

Randall Morrissette.