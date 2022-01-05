Letters to the Editor for Jan. 6, 2022: Lessons from social insects

Lessons from social insects

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was saddened by the recent passing of Dr. Edward Osborne Wilson. Perhaps the gift-giving season was an appropriate time for his death, as his work was a great gift to society — he was a brilliant, provocative scientist with profound concepts of evolution, especially as influenced by sociobiology (a field he is credited with founding). I met him in November 1976, and although I expected to be in awe of him, he was actually quite approachable.

I think of him as I consider the mounting chaos on our beautiful planet. As he advocated, we can learn so much from the behaviors of social insects, especially ants and bees. He maintained that the survival of these species is dependent on their evolutionary dedication to collective well-being rather than to the egocentric needs of individuals. The survival of a honeybee colony requires specific, collective support activities from all of its "citizens."

Dr. Wilson was optimistic that man could grow intellectually and overcome our “me first” human frailties. Of all his controversial hypotheses, I hope he was correct about this one.

W. Wayne Surles, Ph.D.