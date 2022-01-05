Letters to the Editor for Jan. 6, 2022: Misdirected attentions

Misdirected attentions

As noted in recent news stories, the state has been spending exorbitant amounts of money to dig up, analyze and reveal the contents of the time capsule from beneath the pedestal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

I think of the large number of people in Richmond who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness this winter who could've had access to safe, healthy shelters with this money. People are on the verge of freezing to death, going hungry and begging for help, yet local officials are going on and on about this time capsule. And forget spending millions to re-imagine Monument Avenue. Who cares? It's beautiful as is.