Letters to the Editor for Jan. 6, 2022: Predicting the future

Predicting the future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reading Lisa Vernon Sparks’ recent column reflecting on the past year and the year to come, I was reminded of Peter Diamandis' 2018 presentation at The Richmond Forum. In his talk, the "futurist" repeated his long-standing policy that he will make no predictions beyond 2038 because, by that point, the pace of change will be so great that the future will become unpredictable.
Ms. Sparks’ comments prompted this reader — who has been on this bumpy and uncertain ride along with her and everyone else — to ask: “Are we there yet?”
Thomas Singleton Driscoll.
Richmond.