Letters to the Editor for Jan. 6, 2022: The life cycle of bad ideas

The life cycle of bad ideas

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was struck by the recent George Will column about "The 1619 Project" by The New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones. To Hannah-Jones, I quote biographer Katharine Anthony: “The lovers of romance can go elsewhere for satisfaction, but where can lovers of truth turn if not to history?”

All of our knowledge — our beliefs, our worldview, our identity and those of generations to come — are rooted in history. Without accurate history, science, philosophy, music, literature, language, religion, art and even mathematics have no meaning. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote, “We are not makers of history. We are made of history.” Every person, event and nation is a product of the past; we cannot escape that.

The founders of our nation knew well that culture changes slowly, but it does change. Our culture changed after a civil war that took the lives of hundreds of thousands of soldiers. Culture changed again in 1920 when women secured the right to vote. Our culture changed with the establishment of laws such as the Indian Citizenship Act and the Civil Rights Acts of the 1960s.