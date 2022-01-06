Letters to the Editor for Jan. 7, 2022: A look at political biases

A look at political biases

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Defining a violent act should not depend on political views or biases. Political conflicts in the nation are creating an enigmatic environment and blurry perception for the public; they are averting people from evaluating each situation independently outside of political bias.

Bias in the reporting of criminal cases contributes to this instability . The Kyle Rittenhouse case, for example, did not represent Democrats or Republicans, but the verdict was criticized for being unjust and politically motivated..

Reversely, Darrell Brooks, who drove a vehicle into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., this past November, killing six and injured more than 60 people, did not create an outrage by mainstream media. The criminal justice system and the judge were not criticized for releasing Brooks on bond for a previous charge in Milwaukee County prior to his action in Waukesha.

Political views should not establish grounds for verdicts, and criminal cases must be weighed based on the motive and severity of the situation.

Serwan Zangana.