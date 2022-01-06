 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 7, 2022: Diamond District dismay
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Jan. 7, 2022: Diamond District dismay

  • 0

Diamond District dismay

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read the recent news story about the city of Richmond's Request for Interest for the Diamond District project with great dismay. I wonder how much input was sought from Henrico and Chesterfield counties, which the city will likely approach to ask for contributions. I haven't heard anything about Richmond's contribution to the regional sports and events facility at GreenCity in Henrico.

Even more infuriating is the plan's intention to only have "limited on-site parking." How will nearby county residents park when going to a game? The Diamond District plan seems like a gem for the city, but garbage for Henrico and Chesterfield residents and taxpayers. Let the city foot the bill.

John Owens.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News