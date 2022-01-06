Letters to the Editor for Jan. 7, 2022: Neighbors' living conditions

Neighbors' living conditions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was appalled to read the recent news story about the living conditions at the Communities at Southwood in South Richmond. No one should have to live with such severe pest and maintenance issues. There is no excuse for this, and I understand the tenants' reluctance to speak out, especially if they're from another country.

Carroll Steele, Southwood’s property manager, claimed that these pest control issues are due to "some residents from third-world countries that have poor housekeeping issues." Granted, not all of us are the best housekeepers, but the severity of the complaints described and shown in the news story can't possibly be solely attributed to tenant cleanliness.

I hope this story will prompt local organizations to get involved and improve the situation for residents of the Communities at Southwood.

Brenda Riding.