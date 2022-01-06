Letters to the Editor for Jan. 7, 2022: Sour surplus allotments

Sour surplus allotments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia has overtaxed its residents and generated the largest budget surplus in state history: $2.6 billion. Seeing that big pile of money, Del.-elect Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania, and state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, didn’t write up a proposal to give a taxpayer credit, a child tax credit or any other distribution method to allow Virginians to spend money on what their families need. Instead, they decided to co-author legislation aimed at rerouting $27 million in state money to a Fredericksburg wastewater treatment project proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Together, they decided that sorting through what goes down toilets in Fredericksburg is more important than pressing issues that affect all Virginians. The pandemic, looming job insecurity, inflation, supply shortages — none of that appears to be as important as this government pet project.
Wastewater treatment in Fredericksburg is certainly a valid government function, but its funding should be taken care of by the people producing that waste. Grandmothers in Roanoke, for example, shouldn’t have to bear this cost.
Virginia’s state taxes are collected to fund the operations of the state. This excess tax revenue doesn’t belong to Fredericksburg or Virginia, and it certainly doesn’t belong to Scott or Stuart. This is money taken from hardworking Virginians over and above what the state should take. It’s not a potential prize pool for our legislators to spend on government pet projects in their home districts so they can try to use it to their advantage in their next elections.