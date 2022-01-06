Letters to the Editor for Jan. 7, 2022: Sour surplus allotments

Sour surplus allotments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia has overtaxed its residents and generated the largest budget surplus in state history: $2.6 billion. Seeing that big pile of money, Del.-elect Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania, and state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, didn’t write up a proposal to give a taxpayer credit, a child tax credit or any other distribution method to allow Virginians to spend money on what their families need. Instead, they decided to co-author legislation aimed at rerouting $27 million in state money to a Fredericksburg wastewater treatment project proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Together, they decided that sorting through what goes down toilets in Fredericksburg is more important than pressing issues that affect all Virginians. The pandemic, looming job insecurity, inflation, supply shortages — none of that appears to be as important as this government pet project.

Wastewater treatment in Fredericksburg is certainly a valid government function, but its funding should be taken care of by the people producing that waste. Grandmothers in Roanoke, for example, shouldn’t have to bear this cost.