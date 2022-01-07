Letters to the Editor for Jan. 8, 2022: Recognizing our history

Recognizing our history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with great interest the recent article about Randolph College’s recognition of the Monacan Indian Nation’s history, which long predates the college’s presence, with the establishment of historic plaques around campus.

This called to mind the dedication of the historical road marker located at Manakin Episcopal Church on state Route 711, just a mile west of state Route 288. The marker is one of four in that one-mile stretch between 288 and the church that commemorate different historic events of that route.

The plaque recognizes the Monacan Nation’s history and the 10,000 acres of former Monacan lands given to Huguenot refugees by the English crown, who established King William Parish in 1700, now known as Manakin Episcopal Church. Some active members of the parish are direct descendants of those first settlers. As the rector of the parish at that time, it was a distinct honor to welcome the Monacan representatives back to what had been their land so long ago.