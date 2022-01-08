Letters to the Editor for Jan. 9, 2022: Literal change in viewpoint

Literal change in viewpoint
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud the plan to give the recently removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, as covered in a recent news story. Given the controversy surrounding the events of 2021, it is refreshing to see the monuments will be placed in the hands of people who have dedicated their careers to upholding a contextual, broad view of history.
As this process unfolds, one reason it may be somewhat less contentious is the statues no longer are mounted atop tall pedestals, thus no longer physically elevated above the citizenry.
Alan Pollock.
Glen Allen.