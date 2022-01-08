 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 9, 2022: Literal change in viewpoint
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Jan. 9, 2022: Literal change in viewpoint

  • 0

Literal change in viewpoint

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud the plan to give the recently removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, as covered in a recent news story. Given the controversy surrounding the events of 2021, it is refreshing to see the monuments will be placed in the hands of people who have dedicated their careers to upholding a contextual, broad view of history.

As this process unfolds, one reason it may be somewhat less contentious is the statues no longer are mounted atop tall pedestals, thus no longer physically elevated above the citizenry.

Alan Pollock.

Glen Allen.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News