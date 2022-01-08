Letters to the Editor for Jan. 9, 2022: Relocated pieces of history

Relocated pieces of history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a longtime Richmond resident who is glad the confederate statues came down, but I must oppose the plan to give them to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia. I think it's like pouring salt into the wounds from the tumultuous events of 2020.

These statues may not have been appropriate for the most prominent thoroughfare in our city, but they could be useful additions to historical Civil War battlefields where these men actually led their troops, regardless of how misguided their cause may have been.

Why not place the Robert E. Lee monument at Appomattox where his troops were camped as he surrendered to Grant? Or in Gettysburg at the bottom of the hill where he actually sat on his horse observing the hopeless debacle of Pickett’s Charge?

These battlegrounds could be dignified places to finally put to rest these figures that still divide us today. It would enable us to have civil conversations about an uncivil war.

Michael T. Farrell.