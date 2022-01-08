Letters to the Editor for Jan. 9, 2022: Standing up to neglect

Standing up to neglect

The recent news story about the situation at The Communities at Southwood is the kind of story a local newspaper should cover. I hope the mayor’s office and the city council will pay attention to the unhealthy living conditions our neighbors in South Richmond are experiencing.

Congratulations to the New Virginia Majority organization for its work encouraging residents to stand up to management. All of us who pay taxes should want the matter to be investigated further if rent relief is going to a business that blames tenants instead of taking responsibility for neglect.