Letters to the Editor for July 1, 2022: Forget the gas tax

Forget the gas tax

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since Gov. Glenn Youngkin has expressed concern about the state gas tax, think about this. If Virginians ever get one-time tax rebate checks of $250 per single filer and $500 per couple (they're scheduled to arrive in the fall), what's the equivalent savings at the pump if the gas tax were suspended?

At a rate of 26 cents per gallon, Virginians would have to buy more than 960 gallons of gas over the next three months to save $250 and around 1,900 gallons to reach $500.

Forget the gas tax. Just send us the tax rebate money so we can use it now. If I fill up my vehicle — 25 gallons once a week — and save $6.50 in taxes, what am I supposed to do with that?

Ronnie McNamara.