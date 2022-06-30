Letters to the Editor for July 1, 2022: Lost sense of priorities

Lost sense of priorities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It simply is political that the Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul to immediately ban its sales of electronic cigarettes. Juul rightfully filed an emergency motion this past Friday with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, and the company was successful in attaining a temporary hold on the ban.

There are valid arguments on the potential harm of e-cigarettes, and the chemical contents therein. While driving a stake into the economic heart of Altria Group, Inc. (owner of a 35% stake in Juul), our government allows tobacco manufacturers to rake in billions annually, while it reaps millions from collecting cigarette taxes.

National leaders seem to have lost their sense of priorities, allowing drug cartels and other associated criminal enterprises to bring fentanyl into the United States. According to federal data, in 2021, more than 71,000 overdose deaths involved this illegally manufactured substance. That’s OK?

Also, why has the government not banned alcohol sales? Federal data from 2020 shows 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes. An estimated 95,000 people die annually from overall alcohol-related causes.

Glenwood Burley.