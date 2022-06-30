 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for July 1, 2022: Where are we?

Where are we?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After a mass shooting or some other human-made crisis, I often hear the words, “Where is God in all of this?" I think the answer always is, "God is right here — in each one of us."

In a broader sense, I think of the human race over many centuries. I am overwhelmed by our history of wars, hatred, greed, cruelty, injustice and oppression — all brought on through our own free will.

Only a kind and loving God would assist us to somehow be able to recover from every incident and consistently produce good people who, as writer Thomas Merton put it, “overcome evil with good, hatred with love, greed with charity, lust and cruelty with sanctity.”

Maybe we should rephrase the question and ask: “Where are we in all of this?"

Richard Sheehan.

Glen Allen.

