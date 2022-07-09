 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for July 10, 2022: Another important fact

Another important fact

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his July 6 opinion piece concerning gun violence, columnist Michael Paul Williams told readers that weapons can be purchased over the internet. While this is true, another important fact was left out.

By federal law, weapons bought online from a federal firearms licensee (FFL) must be shipped to a local FFL. A background check must be performed before the buyer may take possession of the weapon. This is the same required check for in-store retail purchases.

This federal law has been on the books for decades before the internet came about. It applies to mail-order sales as well.

Randy Hall.

Beaverdam.

