Letters to the Editor for July 10, 2022: Constitutional questions

Constitutional questions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A July Fourth guest column discussed the Supreme Court rulings regarding women’s reproductive rights and gun laws. The piece argued that whatever our personal beliefs, we should all celebrate these decisions since they “forthrightly reaffirm the bedrock principles of constitutional law.”

The column raises several interesting questions. Does the author believe that the court didn’t understand these “bedrock principles” until 2022? In the case of women’s reproductive rights, the basic decision made in Roe v. Wade had been allowed to stand for nearly 50 years, and even Chief Justice John Roberts felt the majority decision went too far.

Is the author suggesting Roberts doesn’t understand the Constitution? And would the same be true for the three distinguished justices who offered an eloquent dissent?

The column added that these recent decisions represent allegiance to “the protection of our liberty.” The many Americans who support increased restrictions on gun ownership because of how gun violence makes us all less free would disagree, as would the many women who now see their own individual rights dramatically diminished.

One has to wonder if the court would have been seen as loyal to this constitutional vision if the decisions had been made differently. Many Americans understand the question recently asked by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, herself a brilliant constitutional scholar:

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the constitution and its reading are just political acts?” One can only hope it will.

Margaret Mackinnon.