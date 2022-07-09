Letters to the Editor for July 10, 2022: Mental gymnastics

Mental gymnastics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A July Fourth guest column illustrated the wrongheaded mental gymnastics that constitutional originalists will engage in to justify their own prejudices.

The piece claimed that in the New York gun case, the Supreme Court "codified a pre-existing right ... the natural right of resistance and self-preservation ..."

In fact, the Second Amendment says nothing about “resistance and self-preservation.” Instead, the right to own a firearm — as codified in the Second Amendment — is directly tied to service in “a well regulated Militia.”

The piece then tells us: “In the Dobbs case, the Court again looked to the text and original meaning of the Constitution, and found nothing to support a right to abortion.”

I just read and reread the original Constitution. I find nothing to support the abolition of slavery, nor do I find anything to support the right of women to vote.

Joe Schlatter.