Letters to the Editor for July 10, 2022: Sensible gun laws

Sensible gun laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent edition of The Times-Dispatch, there were several subheadlines showing local news briefs. All but two covered Richmond-area shootings.

Each story, except one where a shooter on Interstate 95 had not yet been identified, involved young men as suspects. A family-oriented parade was yet another scene of a mass shooting carried out by a young man.

People are being shot in grocery stores, at schools, in churches and at music festivals. What has changed in our society over the past 25 to 50 years? Easy access to guns.

In the past, when young men disagreed, a fight often would ensue. Sometimes, a knife or heavy object was involved.

Those were easy to obtain. Now, it’s guns.

Some politicians claim, “It’s not guns killing people. It’s people killing people.” They are nothing more than mouthpieces for the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers.

The gun lobbies pump huge amounts of money into election campaigns. In return — we, the people — get platitudes, thoughts and prayers.

I don’t want any more empty words. I want action. While the recently passed federal gun legislation is a beginning, it doesn’t go nearly far enough.

We must ban warlike guns from the general public and restrict sales to people older than age 21. AR-style rifles were designed to kill as many people as possible in a short period of time. They are not for sport or for hunting.

Background checks must be implemented on all sales. A waiting period of at least a few days also should be mandatory. And the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the carrying of guns in public is ludicrous.

Please remember this in November. Stop voting for people standing in the way of sensible gun laws. We must do something about this horrible, uniquely American problem.

Beth Jeffress.