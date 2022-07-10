Letters to the Editor for July 11, 2022: Fair compensation for vets

Fair compensation for vets

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am asking members of Congress to fairly compensate our grossly underpaid disabled veterans. This issue must be corrected through appropriate legislation.

In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at a ridiculous annual rate of $39,984.72. The National Average Wage Index in 2020 was $55,628.60 and the median household income was $67,521. The 2020 per capita gross domestic product in the United States was $63,416 — among the highest in the world.

This low rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel. They only are compensated for projected lost wages, not to include a “loss of quality of life” payment.

That is an antiquated approach and it has not been used in courts awarding personal injury compensation for at least two generations. This helps keep federal taxes low on elites who pay next to nothing each year.

There also is a national security aspect to this travesty. Once our youths realize serious injury or sickness endured in the armed forces can mean a lifetime of near poverty — due to artificially low compensation as disabled veterans — military participation will suffer.

No clear-thinking young person would agree to this lopsided arrangement. I ask members Congress to pass legislation that awards fair and adequate compensation for our disabled veterans.

Patricia Dukes.